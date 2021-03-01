The mobile health unit brings addiction treatment to otherwise underserved rural areas of Michigan.
The bus with trained, caring professionals provides treatment five days a week for substance use disorders in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Recovery Pathways staffs the bus with credentialed, trained workers, which include peer recovery coaches with addiction experience, trauma and addiction trained counselors, case managers, and a physician specializing in the field of addiction. The bus is equipped with two exam rooms, a bathroom, and a waiting area.
“The whole goal of the project is just to branch out and help areas that don’t otherwise have access to services,” said Bree Benham, with the Mid-State Health Network.
The Mid-State Health Network received a two-year grant in 2019 from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for addressing the opioid crisis in Mid-Michigan. Starting March 1, another partnership with Great Lakes Bay Health Centers is providing addiction services in addition to primary care, psychiatric, and dental services from the health center staff.
“We service 16 different counties providing primary care, behavior health, and we do also offer substance use disorder services,” said Gail McGee, with Great Lakes Bay Health Center.
The program aims to ensure access to high quality, locally delivered behavioral health and substance use disorder services.
