Residents at a Mid-Michigan mobile home park don’t know what to do after receiving notice their rent is increasing.
“Shocked. I thought it was a receipt because I had paid my rent ahead, you know,” said Evelyn Elzinga, resident at the Huntsville Mobile Home Park in Cass City.
On Saturday, Elzinga received a notice from the mobile home park informing her that her lot rent was going up 20 percent for no apparent reason.
“I’m just thinking about seniors around here that can’t afford it,” Elzinga said.
Elzinga said while the $53 increase per month may not seem like a lot to some people, it’s a big jump to many who live in the park.
“That’s a lot of money for a lot of people in this park. They wouldn’t be in a mobile home park if they had a lot of money,” Elzinga said.
She said the rent is on top of water and sewage usage, as well as other utility costs.
Elzinga said not only is it a lot of money, but they weren’t even given a reason for the increase. Although, she may be able to get by with the help of her family if necessary, that’s not the case for others.
“I said, ‘holy catfish. What are they doing to us,’” said Lila Arroyo, resident.
Arroyo is retired and has lived in the mobile home park for five years. In order to afford the increase, she is going to have to cut back.
“That’s a big, big increase and I’ve gotta go through my budget now and redo everything because it’s gonna be tight,” Arroyo said.
Arroyo said most of the seniors at the park are either low-income or receiving social security. She wishes management would have considered that before making the decision.
“We sit here and we say what can we do about it? Well, this is the one thing we’re trying to do is get somebody’s attention,” Arroyo said.
Huntsville Mobile Home Park is owned by TECC Holdings Inc. in Canada. TV5 reached out to the company but did not receive a statement.
The rent increase is effective July 1.
