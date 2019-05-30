A Mid-Michigan mobile home park is now in foreclosure and the residents living there are living with constant uncertainty.
“We just got the notices and everything, but they said they’re going to auction off the property Aug. 21,” said Martin Stockmeyer, resident at the Meadow Valley trailer park in Reese.
Many residents say they were blindsided by the notices on their front doors on Wednesday. They said the property their homes sit on is being auctioned off.
Stockmeyer has lived at the park for decades and isn’t sure what he would do if he had to move.
“I don’t really know yet, but I just put a new furnace in in November that cost me $2,200,” Stockmeyer said.
The Tuscola County treasurer said they foreclosed the property for delinquent real estate taxes. Representatives from the treasurer’s office said as of now, no one will be evicted from the property. But the site is slated to be sold at auction later this year.
Neighbors said they’ve noticed a gradual decline in how well the property managers were taking care of the area, ranging from really bad roads to the roads not being kept up.
It is not clear if the area will remain a mobile home park after the auction.
“It’s a little freaky. We don’t know if we have to move, if we’re staying. It’s all new in the last couple of days,” one resident said.
“It’s really frustrating. It’s just frustrating not to know what’s next. What are we going to do? What are any of us going to do,” another resident said.
County workers said water and sewage will not be cut off even though Meadows Valley has delinquent water bills.
Stockmeyer said he just wants his peace of mind back.
“I’ve lived here for 30 years and you know, I don’t want to move,” he said.
TV5 reached out to Meadow Valley for comment, but the company has not responded.
The Tuscola County Treasurer’s Office said it will work with residents to “remove as much of the stress as it can.”
