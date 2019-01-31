Residents at a Mid-Michigan mobile home park are not only living through the brutal cold, but they are also living without running water.
Residents at Lakeview Estates Mobile Home Park in Durand have had just a trickle of water coming from their faucets.
“It sucks. It sucks really bad,” said Michelle Davis, resident.
Another resident, Curtis Silvis, said he has to go to his friend’s house to shower.
“I don’t know what they did but it just needs to be fixed,” Silvis said.
The little water that is coming out needs to be boiled first.
“The water is contaminated. You can’t use it to brush your teeth, you can’t drink it,” Davis said. “There was just a bunch of black stuff coming out of our faucets. And the tub and the bathroom sink were just completely black.”
The residents have been dealing with this issue since last Saturday.
“Plus, it’s causing other people to have hot water heaters to burst also. So it’s kind of the park’s responsibility I believe,” Silvis said. “It’s just a mess.”
Management did not want to go on camera, but said they are working on fixing that mess. They said it’s a problem with their well and they believe it’s due to the cold weather.
Management said the Department of Environmental Quality and Shiawassee County are working on the fix, though the results so far are not impressive.
“I guess we have a little more pressure than what we did,” Davis said.
Management said they are hoping to have the issue fixed this weekend. They also passed out cases of bottled water to residents who went to the office.
