A mobile museum celebrating Black History Month is sharing its award-winning collection at Saginaw Valley State University.
The collection is called Black History 101 is featuring memorabilia dating from the transatlantic slave trade era to hip-hop culture.
Former Social Studies teacher Dr. Khalid El-Hakim is showcasing black history to the community with his black history 101 mobile museum.
“Well this is black history 101 so when we think about 101, we think about classes being an introductory. This version of the black history 101 mobile museum is an exhibit that we call hip hop icons,” El-Hakim said.
It’s a collection of 10,000 artifacts of black memorabilia that dates back from the transatlantic slave trade up to hip hop culture that travels around the country. This month it's stationed at SVSU’s Marshall Frederick's Sculpture Museum
“So, we have some of the original hip hop flyers from the 1970s to early 80s on display, as well as albums and cassette tapes. We have action figures of different hip hop artists such as Tupac and Bigie, but we also have one of James Brown’s original suits on display,” El-Hakim said.
He describes it as a dynamic and phenomenal exhibit reflecting the 40-plus history of hip-hop culture, which El-Hakim said is a part of black history.
“Hip-Hop culture is a reflection and an extension of black expression coming out of the 1960s black arts movement.
It’s a resource for communities that may not have access to black history museums, so he brings the museum to them.
“When we learn about each other’s history then we come to respect and understand each other so that’s really what this experience is about,” El-Hakim said.
