Moderna has now expanded its vaccine trials to include kids as young as 6-months-old to 12-years-old.
“We never do any studies on children from the get-go. They always get studied in adult populations first,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, associate professor of infectious disease at Central Michigan University.
Now that the Moderna vaccine has proven to protect adults from the coronavirus, the company is moving to its next phase, vaccinating young children.
“They’re looking at two age groups from 6-months to 2-years, and then 2-years to 12-years,” Haddad said.
The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial is called KidCove and involves almost 7,000 kids who will be a part of the trial for the next few months.
“Luckily, they’re looking at a small number of patients. That is 6,750 and they’re doing different doses to determine what’s more efficacious but what’s more safe for children in this age group,” Haddad said.
After the results are received, the kids will be studied for at least a year to determine the long-term safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
“They usually randomize, meaning half of them end up with the vaccine, half of them end up with a placebo and nobody knows who gets who,” Haddad said.
The vaccine trial is starting as more concerns are raised over the B.1.1.7 COVID variant becoming more dominant in the U.S.
“Since January, it has spread all over the country. So currently, it is all over the United States,” he said.
So far, there have been more than 4,600 reported cases of the B.1.1.7 variant which experts say, is more contagious.
“The infection is probably around 25 percent more transmissible than the classical corona,” Haddad said. “As far as mortality, it is slightly higher than the average mortality of corona.”
Experts warn not to let your guard down and get vaccinated if you can.
