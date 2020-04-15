Molina Healthcare has donated more than $68,000 to nonprofit organizations throughout Michigan to help alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic resource shortages.
Molina donated the money to 17 organizations that focus on health centers, food insecurity, senior care, families with children, and the homeless.
“As this unprecedented public health crisis continues to evolve, we have an obligation to support organizations serving Michigan residents in need as we all face the new reality of addressing the many ways this pandemic has affected our daily lives,” said Christine Surdock, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Michigan. “The donations will support important efforts as Molina continues to provide best-in-class support for our members, providers, and the various communities we serve.”
The following organizations will receive the funding:
- Access of West Michigan (Kent County, Grand Rapids)
- Carriage Town Ministries (Genesee County, Flint)
- Catholic Charities of West Michigan (Kent County)
- Cherry Health FQHC (Kent County, Grand Rapids)
- Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (Wayne County, Detroit)
- Food Bank of Eastern Michigan (Genesee County, Flint)
- Forgotten Harvest (Wayne and Oakland County)
- Genesee County Community Action Resource Dept. (Genesee County)
- Gleaners Community Food Bank (Wayne County, Detroit)
- Grace Centers of Hope (Oakland County, Pontiac)
- Ministry with Community (Kalamazoo County, Kalamazoo)
- Neighborhood Service Organization (Detroit)
- Open Doors Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo County, Kalamazoo)
- Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division (Wayne County, Detroit)
- Salvation Army KROC (Kent County, Grand Rapids)
- SECOM (Kent County, Grand Rapids)
- The Baldwin Center (Oakland County, Pontiac)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.