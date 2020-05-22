Molina Healthcare of Michigan is pitching into the flood relief efforts across Mid-Michigan by donating $100,000 to the United Way of Midland County.
“Michiganians have endured difficult times in recent weeks and we hope this donation will ease some burdens,” said Christine Surdock, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Michigan. “The funds will support immediate relief efforts as Molina continues to provide trusted service for our members, providers, and communities.”
According to Molina, the donation will help provide shelter, food, and supplies for 10,000 residents displaced by the floods.
Team members from Molina are reaching out to those affected in the region to offer support and guidance.
“United Way of Midland County is beyond thankful for Molina Healthcare’s generous donation of $100,000 to support our local flood relief efforts,” said Holly Miller, executive director of United Way of Midland County. “Support from organizations like Molina Healthcare make it possible to provide our community with essential emergency resources, support, and hope amidst the recent flood event and COVID-19 response. We are grateful to Molina Healthcare.”
