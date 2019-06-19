GENERIC: State of Michigan seal in court

One of two Michigan parents accused of punishing their five children with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom described by one officer as a dungeon has pleaded guilty to child abuse.

The Lansing State Journal reports 29-year-old Sarah Conde cried quietly while admitting Tuesday that she denied dental care for her children.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, additional child abuse and unlawful imprisonment charges will be dropped.

She's expected to get at least 29-43 months in prison when sentenced July 17.

Sarah and Yenier Conde were charged last year . The abuse allegedly occurred over several years and was discovered in 2017 in Lansing. They've lost custody of the children.

Thirty-three-year-old Yenier Conde is awaiting a July 11 trial on charges including child abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.