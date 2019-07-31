One of two Michigan parents accused of punishing their five children with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom described by one officer as a dungeon has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.
The Lansing State Journal reports that 29-year-old Sarah Conde was sentenced Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to child abuse. Additional child abuse and unlawful imprisonment charges were dropped in a deal with prosecutors.
She apologized and acknowledged that she had failed as a parent.
Sarah and Yenier Conde were charged last year. The abuse allegedly occurred over several years and was discovered in 2017 in Lansing. They have lost custody of the children.
Thirty-three-year-old Yenier Conde pleaded no contest to child abuse during his trial. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 28.
