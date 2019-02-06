A Mid-Michigan woman said she lost her job after staying home to care for her kids during the recent snow days.
Michelle Thering, mother and certified nurse, said she was fired from her job after missing work to stay home with her two young children during their snow days.
“When I had to call again on the school closing on Monday, they called back in the afternoon and told me I was no longer needed as an employee there,” Thering said. “I was very surprised there was no other reason for me to be let go, I was a hard worker, I showed up, did my job accurately, and went above and beyond. The only reason I was given for the release of my employment was not being able to show up and not having childcare the past snow days.”
According to labor attorneys, this isn’t an uncommon or illegal practice.
A new medical leave law is taking effect next month in Michigan that will allow employees the right to care for a child whose school or place of care has been closed by a public official, according to the attorney.
Thering said she is happy about the new law but feels that it is too late for her.
“I can’t control the weather. I can’t clear the roads to make it possible for them to go to school,” Thering said. “I’m contacting the unemployment agency for now, and I’m going to start applying for jobs.”
She said for now she will take things one day at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.