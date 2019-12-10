A local gym owner is hoping the community will come together to support a fundraiser for her daughter who is battling a chronic disease.
“I just want her healthy. I want to take this disease away from her,” said Michelle Cooper.
Cooper’s daughter was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease in 2017.
“She get’s sick often, her immune system is very, very low. She can’t take any medicine that’s going to be filtered through the kidneys, so she suffers from a lot of colds,” Cooper said.
Her daughter, 24-year-old Vanessa Bosselaar, is now in stage five of the disease.
“She wants it over with. She just wished she did not have to go through this,” Cooper said.
Luckily for Bosselaar, her new husband will donate one of his kidneys to her.
“She was married September 7th to the donor, so yeah it’s a pretty amazing story,” Cooper said.
Bosselaar and her husband will undergo surgery next week.
The couple is worried about their bills piling up as they try to heal from surgery.
“She’s going to be off for at least six months, being on all the anti-rejection medications. And he’s going to be off for at least four weeks, but he’s got a very physical job,” Cooper said.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, Coops Gym is hosting a fundraiser with prizes and more to help lift the financial burden of the surgery. She is inviting the community to come out and have fun while showing support for the family.
“It’s going to be catered. We’re going to have a spaghetti dinner, we’re also going to have a ton of things to be raffled off,” Cooper said.
Cooper is hoping for a great turn out so that her daughter can have a stress-free recovery.
“I just want people to come and support my daughter and her husband and help them be able to get through the next year,” Cooper said.
The fundraiser will take place at the gym from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
