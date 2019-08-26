Police say a woman is in custody after the death of her 18-day-old baby in Detroit.
Police Chief James Craig tells The Detroit News it's a "tragic situation." He says it's too early to "go into what happened" or "why it happened."
The girl was found in a bathtub Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.