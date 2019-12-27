“During the holidays, I always think about giving back and doing something for the community. Something that means something to me and my family,” said Lindsay Huppertz.
For Huppertz, that mission to give back this year was inspired by her daughter Kyleigh. Kyleigh came early and the family had to spend time in the NICU.
“I had our daughter. She was born in July and she came about 4.5 weeks early,” Huppertz said.
Luckily, Kyleigh thrived and only had to spend a few days in the unit.
But the reality for other families often means spending weeks and even months in the hospital.
It inspired Huppertz to jump into action by raising money to make blankets for NICU babies.
“So I put a post up online and my goal was to make 30 blankets. I thought if I could do this while Kaylee goes to bed this will be good, but I ended up having enough support that I was able to make 52 blankets with all the help and support from friends and family around town,” Huppertz said.
Huppertz donated the blankets she made to Hurley Medical Center in Flint right before Christmas. It’s the same NICU she shared with Kyleigh during her first few days of life.
Huppertz is hoping the babies will be able to use the blankets as the babies grow up and that it helps tell a story.
“To tell them, ‘you were in the NICU but you were so strong. This is a little gift you were able to go home with.’ Just something meaningful to them,” Huppertz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.