Grand Blanc mom, Tina Eisenbeis, has proudly added a new belt to her wardrobe.
She was recently crowned the open women’s figure overall winner at the National Physique Committee Western Michigan Championship in Grand Rapids.
NPC is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States and holds competitions around the country.
Eisenbeis has been training for several weeks after finding a note written on her calendar by her daughter, London, before she passed away.
“Flipping through the calendar and finding that note, I knew I had to do it for her. She was my biggest fan,” Eisenbeis said.
London, 10, passed away unexpectedly in February from an undiagnosed heart condition.
Eisenbeis found the note in July and she spent more than 12 weeks training to compete in the competition.
“When they announced my number on stage, the entire audience and judges disappeared and it was only me and London there. I could hear her cheering and saying, 'That’s my mom.' She would be so proud of me,” Eisenbeis said.
Eisenbeis splits her time between physically training people and working for the London Strong Foundation, in which she founded shortly after London’s death.
She raises funds and awareness about the importance of having accessible life-saving Auto External Defibrillators (AED) at schools, workplaces, gyms and anywhere with large crowds of people.
The London Strong foundation recently announced it’s gifting three AED’s to three different locations: the Roundhouse Stadium in Durand, Ms. Bridget’s School of Dance in Fenton and DeCamp’s Spotlight School of Dance in Burton.
“We made the decision based on how many youth would be reached if and when there could be an emergency situation,” Eisenbeis said.
As for her next competition, she’s not clear when that will be but she plans to continue training. This was her first overall win but she says the championship belt doesn’t belong to her.
“This is not my belt, it is London’s belt," she said.
