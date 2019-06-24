A Michigan mom needs help building a fence around her home in hopes to keep her son with autism safe.
“It’s terrifying,” said Carolyn Robinson, Orin’s mother.
Robinson lives in Weideman. She said she worries about her 6-year-old son Orin every day.
“Every minute of my day is revolved around trying to keep him safe,” Robinson said.
Robinson said Orin is severally autistic and doesn’t understand communication. She said he isn’t afraid of anything, and that’s what worries her the most.
“He doesn’t have any fear. He’s not afraid of anything, not the dark, not heights. He’s not afraid of cars,” Robinson said.
Robinson said her family lives on a busy road, and they have no fence around their home. She said that concerns her because it creates a risk for Orin.
She said she has chain locked and put alarms on every door in her home, but that doesn’t stop Orin from getting out of the house.
“I didn’t even see him because he barely opened the door and he shut it behind him. He ran straight into the road and was just running right down the center of it,” Robinson said.
She said she caught him just before he could hurt himself. She said she is terrified this could happen again.
The family is hoping for some peace of mind and they think getting a fence around their home could create a barrier to keep Orin from running off, or into traffic.
They need help, so the family created a GoFundMe page for assistance and public donations.
“It would mean everything, there isn’t anything more important to me than his safety,” Robinson said.
If you would like to donate and help the family build their fence, click here.
