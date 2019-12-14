A woman whose 4-year-old son reportedly disappeared a quarter-century ago at a suburban Detroit shopping mall has doubts that a man who says he may be the boy truly is.
Dwanna Wiggins tells The Associated Press Friday that she has chatted with the man via Facebook, but has "no clue, whatsoever" if he is D'Wan Sims.
D'Wan was reported missing Dec. 11, 1994, at Wonderland Mall in Livonia.
Wiggins, whose last name was Harris in 1994, told police he disappeared.
Investigators later said mall surveillance video showed Harris, but not D'Wan. WDIV-TV reports that the man has given Livonia police a DNA sample.
