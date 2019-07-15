Brianna Vibert, a mother of four, went missing in Flint on July 15, 2017.
“She had a smile that would light up the room,” said Bobbi Jo Stone, Vibert’s mother.
It has been two years since that smile disappeared without a trace. Vibert was 24-years-old when she went missing.
She was last seen at the Mobil gas station on Saginaw Street in Flint. It was about 2:45 a.m. when she was seen walking northbound toward Atherton Road.
“Brianna, no matter where you are, no matter what has happened, if you call for me, I will come for you,” Stone said.
Stone said they have not heard any new tips.
When asked if she thinks her daughter is still alive, Stone said that’s a difficult question.
“It’s a question I struggle with because I bounce between she is and she isn’t. Thinking she isn’t makes me feel guilty, like I’ve lost hope. But I also have my head in reality and realize when someone’s been missing for two years, the likelihood that she’s alive is slim,” Stone said.
It is even harder for Vibert’s children who are getting old enough to start wondering what happened to their mom.
“Questions I can’t answer. Questions nobody has been able to answer and it’s heartbreaking to watch this little 8-year-old girl grow up wondering, ‘would mommy be proud of me,’” Stone said. “She has a lot of questions, a lot of fears about what happened to mommy.”
If you know where Vibert is, call Flint Township Police.
