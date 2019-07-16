Last week’s death of a 1-year-old boy is underlining the need for services designed to prevent child abuse and neglect.
One Mid-Michigan mother got help at a critical point in her life and found redemption.
“I did a lot of drugs for like 17 years of my life,” said Jaimie Estep, parent.
Estep, Bay City resident and mother of two, is the first to admit to her imperfect past.
“I turned 30, I got two felonies and I got my child taken away,” Estep said.
But she is trying to become a better parent in a world filled with violence against children, like the kind that took the life of a 1-year-old Carrollton Township boy – prosecutors say his death was at the hands of his mother’s live-in boyfriend.
Estep has spent the past several years striving to become a better person and parent.
“I went to jail, went to rehab and got the help I needed,” Estep said.
She has now been clean for six and a half years. She said it was classes with the Child Abuse and Neglect Council that helped her turn things around.
“They teach you redirection, redirecting your child. So instead of getting all mad and frustrated with them if they’re getting into something, you just redirect them to something else. You get angry, just take a 10-minute break, a space away, cool down, come back, talk about it,” Estep said.
It is called “Making parenting a pleasure” class. Estep believes it has the power to save lives.
“If these parents had these classes they would have different coping skills and these bad things would not happen,” Estep said.
Estep is hoping anyone who is struggling like she was has the courage to use the resources available to make a better life for them and their children.
“If I would’ve known all this, I probably wouldn’t have been where I was,” Estep said.
The next class is Thursday, July 18 at the Bay City United Way building at 5 p.m.
