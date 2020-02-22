Glitz and glamour took over Midland on Feb. 22 at the annual Great Lakes Bay Mom Prom.
Local women are turning in their mom jeans and sneakers for dresses and high heels from the roarin' 20's.
"This is the biggest ladies night out of the year," said Betty O'Neill. "No boys, no problems!"
Every mom deserves a night out and Mom Prom put on my Family and Child Services of Mid-Michigan provides that, and a lot more.
"These ladies are out here to reside funds and have the time of their lives and make a difference for our community by supporting our group," said O'Neill.
Nicole Morreale, a mom, said it's a night to remember with no shortage of fun.
"Dancing and having fun with my friends," said Morreale.
TV5's own Meg McLeod was tonight's host.
If you want to party with these moms for next year's event, you'll need to get tickets fast. The organization sold out back in December for this year.
