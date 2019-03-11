A cutting edge clinical trial is making a breakthrough towards a cure for sickle cell anemia.
The painful genetic disease affects about 100,000 Americans every year.
A Mid-Michigan woman is a leading advocate for fighting the disease after losing her daughter to it last year.
“It was a long road. We experienced a lot and it wasn’t pretty at times,” said Joyce Redfearn, president of the Saginaw County Sickle Cell Support Group.
Redfearn saw the effects of sickle cell anemia for 30 years.
“There were times when she’d say, ‘why me, mom?’ And I’d say, ‘there’s a purpose for all things.’ I believe it allowed us to meet great people. It allowed us to help others,” Redfearn said.
Her daughter Tanjanika Taylor was diagnosed with the disorder at just 2-months-old, causing her to live a life with many health complications.
“She had a stroke at the age of 15. And just so many things, congestive heart failure, that we went through. So many hospital visits,” Redfearn said.
But Tanjanika remained positive about her situation. She accomplished milestones and even became a motivational speaker.
“She had such a fantastic outlook. She graduated from college. That was her dream. She graduated sumac cum laude and just a brilliant, smart, young lady,” Redfearn said.
Tanjanika passed away last year at the age of 30, right before receiving treatment for her condition.
Scientists have found a possible cure for sickle cell anemia through gene therapy that uses genes to treat and prevent the disease.
“I had very high hopes. I had very high hopes, that was my message to her. Just hold on, we’re going towards the cure. So just hold on,” Redfearn said.
Although Tanjanika didn’t make it to receive gene therapy treatment, her mother encourages other parents to give it a shot.
“I’m an advocate for the gene therapy, for the bone marrow transplant. As soon as you can, get it done. Because it doesn’t make sense. We went through this for 30 years,” Redfearn said.
