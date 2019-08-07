If you were to ask Tina Eisenbeis what it takes to be a professional bodybuilder she’s tell you two things.
“Nutrition and dedication nonstop.”
It’s that strict regime which led to her being selected as a semi-finalist in the Ms. Health and Fitness magazine. Tina could win a two-page spread in the magazine and a $20,000 prize.
Tina said no one motivates her toward her goal more than her daughter London.
London Eisenbeis died unexpectedly at the age of 10 from an undiagnosed heart condition.
“She was my biggest fan,” Tina said. “She loved it, loved cheering me on.”
That’s why Tina created the London Strong Foundation, an organization that brings awareness to the importance of CPR and AED usage and how they can save lives.
Tina said it’s not about winning the prize money, she wants to use it for another cause.
“I spoke with my AED rep and I them what they would $20,000 but me in bulk,” Tina said. “He said it would provide 20 AEDs.”
Her mission doesn’t stop there either, she wants to train those receive these AEDs herself.
This is why Tina is so passionate about winning the bodybuilding competition.
“That’s what I would do,” She said. “Not only provide the AEDs to the community but make sure that those people who receive the AEDs, the facilities are trained and know how to use them.”
To vote for Tina, click here.
Voting ends on Aug. 14. If she makes it to the next round, the final round of voting will begin immediately.
