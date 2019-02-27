A new challenge is going viral on the internet and it has many children afraid and a lot of parents worried.
The Momo challenge instructs children to hurt themselves or to do things to hurt their parents and if they don’t, then Momo will come and kill their parents.
Lindsey Histed learned firsthand about the Momo challenge on Monday, Feb. 25 when her daughter saw a video featuring Momo.
“I heard her scream so loud upstairs. She came running downstairs and she was shaking and just crying. And I was like, 'what’s going on?' And she’s like, 'Momo! Momo,'” Histed said.
The video goes on to say if children don’t follow Momo’s orders they’ll be cursed.
Histed said numerous Momo videos are popping up inside children’s videos that are considered friendly sites such as YouTube Kids and Roblox.
“These are not real. These are sick people who are trying to have kids hurt themselves or just be terrified,” Histed said.
Barb Smith, executive director of the Suicide Resource and Response Network, said the number one thing parents can do is communicate with their children about the dangers of social media and these so-called challenges. She wants all children to know Momo is a hoax.
“Momo is not going to get you. They cannot come after you. These are just some big adult bullies or other people behind a screen. They cannot hurt you so don’t let somebody intimidate you that way,” Smith said.
Histed said she blocks and reports every inappropriate video she sees, but more importantly she makes sure to communicate with her children.
“As soon as you delete these videos or block them, seven more pop up. So there is no way to stop it. The only thing you can do is talk about it, make your kids aware of it,” Histed said.
