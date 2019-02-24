Mid-Michigan moms got glammed up for a night of fun and giving back.
It’s all for the Great Lakes Bay Mom Prom.
It was a special ladies night supporting local Family and Children Services of Mid-Michigan.
“Every dollar raised tonight goes to provide counseling, education, and support services for people of all ages,” said Betty O’Neil with Family and Children Services of Mid-Michigan.
With about 400 moms hitting the dance floor, it's a big help for Family and Children Services of Mid-Michigan.
"I would expect we would raise $20,000 or more," O'Neil said.
Another amazing feature of the event is no boys allowed.
If any of the moms looked familiar, you might have seen TV5’s Sara Simnitch doing the cupid shuffle to help with the cause.
These moms have succeeded at raising thousands of dollars for the great cause.
This was the 4th annual Great Lakes Bay Mom Prom.
