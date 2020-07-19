The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office wants to remind voters of an upcoming deadline.
Monday, July 20 is the last day to register online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by mail to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election.
If voters miss the deadline, they can still register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day in the local clerk’s office and vote.
Stay with TV5 are election coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.