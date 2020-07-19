GENERIC: vote button

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office wants to remind voters of an upcoming deadline.

Monday, July 20 is the last day to register online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by mail to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election.

If voters miss the deadline, they can still register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day in the local clerk’s office and vote.

Stay with TV5 for election coverage.

