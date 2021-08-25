Nearly $400 million is being invested into Bay County's Monitor Township in the coming years.
"This new factory and this new equipment will allow us to extract one hundred percent of the molasses that we make as a byproduct at Michigan Sugar Company,” said Rob Clark.
Michigan Sugar is spending more than $65 million, starting this fall, to build a desugarization facility at its Monitor Township factory.
"We're going to be able to produce an additional eighty million pounds of sugar without planting another acre of sugar beets. That means our farmers don't have to make additional passes through their fields with their farm equipment,” Clark said.
By the 2023 harvest, Michigan Sugar will be able to get even more product out of their beets.
"What the end result of that will be is that our grower owners, they will realize an added profit of ten to fifteen million dollars annually, in perpetuity,” Clark said.
Another company -- semiconductor manufacturer SK Silitron, is investing more than $300 million to build a new facility and creating 150 new jobs.
"So that's new construction jobs, 150 brand new jobs that are higher than the kind of median average wage that we currently have,” said Trevor Keyes from Bay Future, Inc.
Bay Future helps Bay County’s economy and businesses.
"These are two of the largest investments that bay county has seen in the history of our organization, which was founded in two thousand four, so that gives you a little bit of the idea of the kind of scope of these projects, and the capital investment that's going into the community because of these projects,” Keys said.
The state approved nearly $6 million in incentives.
That includes a $1.5 million grant, and almost 4.5 million in tax exemptions.
Keys said he is grateful that SK Siltron decided to choose Bay County as a location for their company.
The combined investment from Michigan Sugar and SK Siltron will have a huge impact in Bay County.
"We've been taking special efforts as our, as our township, to work with businesses, that, not only large businesses, but small businesses to try to attract them and work with them because we want, them businesses here,” said Terry Spencer, the Monitor Township supervisor.
Spencer said he wants to be more friendly to business.
"This is a very good deal for monitor township, not only is this gonna increase our tax base, make us stronger as a community, but also gives us better opportunity to expand on the things that we have right now,” Spencer said.
Monitor Township is also considering a tax abatement.
