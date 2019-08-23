Michigan State Police Fire Marshall is investigating a house fire that is considered suspicious in nature.
Crews were sent to 5033 S. 2 Mile Rd. in Monitor Township at about 4:13 a.m.
Fire Chief John Kramer said the occupants of the home, one man and one dog, were woken by their fire alarm.
Both of them were able to make it out unharmed.
When crews arrived on the scene, Kramer said about half of the home was engulfed in flames. A vehicle and travel trailer also caught fire.
The blaze spread to a shed, but crews were able to quickly extinguish that fire.
The initial investigation shows that the fire started from a porch on the side of the home.
Chief Kramer said at this time, investigators believe the fire is suspicious in nature.
The home is considered a total loss, Kramer said.
