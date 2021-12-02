A $269,400 grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund will be added to over $180,000 already raised for a project to improve access, increase fishing opportunities, and make other upgrades at Steih Park along the Kawkawlin River in Bay County’s Monitor Township, according to the township.
The grant comes after the township and The Conservation Fund identified a lack of river access proposed several options for the site, before working with the Kawkawlin River Watershed Association to secure funds to make the almost $450,000 in improvements at the park, according to the township.
The township said improvements at the park will include a new kayak/canoe launch, riverbank stabilization measures, a new and improved parking area, new fishing access points, a pavilion, benches and more.
The MNRTF funds come from royalties on the sale and lease of state-owned minerals such as oil and gas.
“We’re excited that we will be able to improve Steih Park for the residents of Monitor Township and beyond”, said Terry Spencer, Monitor Township Supervisor. “This is a key quality of life project for our region and provides new and improved opportunities to access the Kawkawlin River whether that is by boat, fishing at the park, or simply coming to relax along the Kawkawlin.”
According to the township, partners were able to raise over $180,000 locally due to contributions from foundations and other donors. The required match to the MNRTF was fulfilled by financial contributions from the Bay Area Community Foundation, Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network, East Michigan Council of Governments, Enbridge, and Monitor Township.
“Despite the Kawkawlin covering 14 townships across four counties, public access to the river is severely limited. In fact, Steih Park is the only functional access that the public has to the Kawkawlin”, said Mike Kelly of The Conservation Fund. “These improvements are critical to achieving better access to not only the river, but also Saginaw Bay. We are very excited about this grant and thankful to the MNRTF for approving this important project.”
The effort to raise the funds and plan for the park improvements also included representatives from Float Paddle Center, Bay County Department of Environmental Affairs and Community Development, Bangor Township, and Disability Network. The preliminary park design was prepared by Spicer Group.
Now that the grant has been approved, the township said the next step is for the funding to be appropriated by the Michigan Legislature in the spring of 2022. Construction at the site is anticipated in 2023.
