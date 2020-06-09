A Monroe County Sheriff Department Animal Control Officer has died in a traffic crash, and now investigators are looking for the other driver.
Michigan State Police were called to a crash at S. Custer Road and Raisinville Road in Monroe County at around 8:09 a.m. on June 4.
Troopers said the crash resulted in the death of animal control officers Darrian Young.
The suspect vehicle was allegedly seen driving recklessly in the area prior to the crash, according to investigators. It’s described as a black 2014 Dodge Caravan with no license plate. At some point prior to the fatal crash, the suspect vehicle sustained front end damage, troopers report.
Business owners in the area are being asked to review their surveillance footage to see if their cameras captured the suspect vehicle prior to the crash.
It was last seen in the area of Telegraph Road, south of M-50 to Dunbar Road. The suspect vehicle then allegedly ran a vehicle off the road on Laplaisance Road at E. Dunbar, before fleeing to I-75 and S. Otter Creek, MSP reports.
If you know anything, call Michigan State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.