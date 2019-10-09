A rare heart condition has caused a Mid-Michigan infant to spend almost as much time in the hospital as he’s spent at home during the first months of his life.
Ryder Thompson is battling complications of the condition known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
His family is staying strong but said they need support from the community during Ryder’s battle.
“He’s been through so much already and he’s got his little personality, and he doesn’t want to be here, he wants to be home,” said Alona Thompson, Ryder’s mom.
Seven-month-old Ryder is a fighter and has been fighting his whole life.
“His left side never developed, so it’s just the right side doing all the work,” Thompson said.
He was diagnosed with his mother was 20-weeks pregnant. She said the doctor gave her two options.
“Either abort it or have a long road ahead of you. Abortion was not an option,” Thompson said.
Thompson gave birth to Ryder in March. Since her life has changed, and Ryder’s have been challenging.
She said they often travel from Midland to Ann Arbor.
Ryder has undergone three surgeries, his most recent one caused complications with his blood pressure.
“Right now they’re kind of at this point where they’re trying everything they can and they don’t know why his blood pressure is high,” Thompson said.
She said Mott Children’s Hospital is their second home until Ryder wins this battle.
His grandmother created a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.
“The bills, the house mortgage, and all the car payments, all that adds up,” Thompson said. “Because Josh has missed so much more work, lately we can’t manage it right now because of him missing work trying to be here for Ryder.”
She said she just wants her little fighter back home.
“The way I look at it, I ask for more prayers than anything. Money yes it’s important but that’s not what’s going to bring Ryder home,” Thompson said.
The CDC estimates roughly 960 babies in the U.S. are born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome each year. It’s a condition that typically requires life-long care and monitoring.
To donate, click here.
