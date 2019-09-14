A child was pronounced dead after going underwater in a bathtub for an unknown amount of time.
A 14-month old was found unresponsive in a bathtub at an apartment complex at Central Michigan University.
On Friday, Sept. 13, at about 8:50 p.m., CMU Police responded to a 911 call about a medical emergency at Kewadin Apartments.
It was reported that a 14-month-old female had been underwater in a bathtub and was not breathing.
Officials said bystanders began CPR, which was continued by responding officers from the CMU Police Department.
The child was taken to McLaren Central Michigan where she was pronounced dead.
Officials said there are no indications of foul play, however, the investigation remains open with the CMU Police Department, Sparrow Hospital Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
No additional information is available at this time.
