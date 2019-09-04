GENERIC: crime tape, police line

Detroit police say a 17-month-old girl was killed when her mother allegedly backed her auto over the child in the driveway of their home.

Although relatives told reporters the death of the child, who wasn't identified, was an accident, authorities say they are investigating the incident.

Police say the 22-year-old mother was allegedly backing out of her driveway when this tragedy happened just before noon Tuesday. Paramedics rushed the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

