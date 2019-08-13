Michigan State Police are searching for Myah Leigh Breed.
An endangered missing advisory was posted for the 6-month-old, who was last seen in the area of 5341 Flushing Rd. Flushing, Michigan.
She's described as being 23 inches tall and weighing 18 pounds.
Myah is reportedly with her biological father, Michael Breed, who does not have parental rights.
Police say Breed is refusing to give Myah back.
They're searching for a 2007 grey Chevy Aveo, license plate number DXD7599.
If you have any information, call 911.
