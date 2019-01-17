After a months-long investigation, a Michigan man has been charged with sexual assault.
Michigan State Police said 31-year-old William Allen was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct—3rd degree.
Troopers said the case began in Oct. 2018 when the alleged victim’s mother contacted investigators and said her daughter had been assaulted.
Investigators interviewed the teen, and learned the alleged incident happened over the summer while the girl was working with Allen at a business in Glen Arbor.
Allen was arrested on Jan. 14, and arraigned the following day.
