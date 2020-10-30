Despite her strength COVID-19 took Aaron Burch's mom's life.
“My mom is the strongest person I’ve ever met,” Aaron said.
Cheryl Burch from Davison passed away in June after a fierce battle against the virus.
To remember her legacy, Aaron is now advocating to make a difference.
He is now a member of the group COVID Survivors for Change.
"As time progresses the virus took more and more of a toll of her body,” he said.
Aaron is from Montrose and says COVID Survivors for Change is trying to stop anyone else from experience such a devastating loss.
He says the non-partisan group is nationwide.
They share stories, support and advocate for a stronger pandemic response.
Aaron says his family is still grieving and this group gives them some peace.
"We were fortunate enough to you know, that we were expecting another child,” he said. “This would’ve been her third grandchild."
The family got to share the special news with Cheryl but was unable to see her in her final days and she never got to hold her new grandson.
"My greatest fear and then end up being realized, is that she was alone and afraid,” Aaron said.
The grassroots effort is committed to elevating survivors’ voices according to Aaron.
By also empowering neighbors and lawmakers to better respond to this pandemic. He hopes sharing his mother's story might save a life, by making someone think twice about exposing someone to the virus.
"Before that they make a decision that could potentially affect or end someone’s life, and that life is saved then I would’ve honored my mom,” he said. “She was a very kind and generous gentle woman.”
