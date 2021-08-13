With just the stroke of a paint brush, abandoned and perished buildings along M-57 in Montrose are being transformed by local artists.

"I just wanted to make big sunflowers all along the wall," said Alicen Munson, Montrose Porch Project artist.

Montrose Art

The group of local artists are using their talent and skills to beautify Montrose through the Montrose Porch Project.

"This particular building has been closed for a very long time. It was a resale shop. There is a lot of stuff inside of it still. We could cover the windows and that's how this idea was born," said Colleen Brown, president of the Montrose Porch Project.

Porch project artist Michelle Wilkerson wanted to express joy with her art.

"We wanted big bold colors. We wanted it bright. We wanted something that would bring joy and cheer and hope," Wilkerson said.

Six paintings have been done along one of Montrose’s busiest streets with each local artist up for the task.

“Painting something this big is definitely different, so having the chance to step across the street and really take in: holy crap, we really painted 20 windows," said Tyler Hayes, Montrose Porch Project artist.

Artists say the response has been overwhelming.

"I could've just stood here with my paint brush and held my hand up the whole time because there were so many cars honking," Hayes said.

"Oh, to have the support of the community is great because it shows the message is getting a crossed," said Heather Lumm, Montrose Porch Project artist.

The message they are trying to send is art can improve someone’s quality of life.

"I'm proud of our town and artists. I hope this sparks more people to do more," Brown said.