A local resident is celebrating a milestone, a century in the making.
“I’m 100. I don’t take no medication and I just feel fine,” said Mary Crandall.
A celebration of a century of life for Mary Crandall took place at the United Methodist Church in Montrose.
So what’s the secret to living this long?
“Do not worry. Worry will make you old in a hurry. So don’t worry. Just say a prayer and let it go,” Crandall said.
Crandall’s great-niece Denise Clark, who invited TV5 to the party, is in awe of her grant aunt.
“Unbelievable, it’s unbelievable,” Clark said. “I mean how many people turn 100?”
Clark has a special message for the woman she calls the Queen.
“I love you and I know I’m never going to look that good at 100 because I’ve already got 20 more wrinkles than you have,” Clark said.
The event had a roaring 20s theme so TV5 asked her what she remembers from that decade.
“Back then it was the roaring 20s and they do all that dancing and my mother would say, ‘Mary Louis get in her,’” Crandall said.
Crandall said she appreciates everyone that put their time and effort into making this a moment worth living 100 years for.
“I know you all have done a lot of work for this day and thank you,” Crandall said.
