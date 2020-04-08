A disparity is emerging among the more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.
Nearly 1,000 people have died in Michigan due to COVID-19 and after a closer look at the numbers, more African Americans are contracting and dying from the virus than any other ethnicity.
“The reason for that disparity right now, is because of the underlying and common medical conditions in African Americans,” said Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
Haddad said African Americans with a predisposed or chronic condition such as diabetes, hypertension, or lung disease are more susceptible to COVID-19.
Michigan’s numbers show that African Americans comprise more than 30 percent of its COVID-19 cases and at least 40 percent of the COVID-19 deaths.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said it is an issue they are seeing in local hospitals.
“In this area in Genesee County, they have yet to reach their capacity, but they’re very close,” Neeley said.
The most recent statistics indicate that Genesee County has more than 700 COVID-19 cases and 39 COVID-19 deaths. These numbers are growing daily.
Neeley said he is imploring the residents of Flint to stay home. He said it is to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“We need to do our part by social distancing, and also by respecting the shelter in place, and also the curfew, in order to make sure the spread of this virus is curtailed to a minimum,” Neeley said.
For the latest, up-to-date coronavirus information, click here.
