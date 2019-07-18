More arrests have been made after bars of precious metals were stolen from a home in northern Michigan.
In May 30-year-old Scott McDaniel was arrested after Michigan State Police Troopers said he stolen bars of a precious metals from the backyard of a home in Mesick.
Troopers said McDaniel exchanged $46,000 in silver and palladium (earlier believed to be platinum) bars for a jeep and a camper.
Troopers investigated the claims and found the $46,000 in metals buried in the backyard of 51-year-old Martin Apsey.
Apsey was arrested and charged in the Osceola County Courts with possession of stolen property.
The investigation also found a woman has stolen precious metals from the same home in Mesick, unrelated to McDaniel’s thefts, troopers said.
Mary Huggins, 47, sold $2,500 in platinum bars to an area jeweler, according to troopers.
Huggins was arrested and charged in Wexford County with larceny $1,000 to $20,000.
