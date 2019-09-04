Four birds tested positive for West Nile virus in Saginaw County last week, bringing the total detections to six birds and one mosquito for the season.
The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission has detected evidence of an increase in the virus.
The four birds (three crows and one blue jay) were collected from Saginaw, Birch Run Township, Bridgeport Township and Saginaw Township.
There have not been any West Nile virus cases confirmed in humans in Michigan this year.
The commission said West Nile virus activity peaks in August or September.
You can protect yourself by doing the following:
- Limit outdoor activities or take precautions to avoid biting when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.
- Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Only use products that are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
- When outdoors wear socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts.
- Make sure windows and doors have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.
- Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding, including water found in bird baths, wading pools, and old tires. Contact SCMAC to report standing water in ditches, yards, fields or similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.
