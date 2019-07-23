A man who is considered a suspect in the killings of three women in Detroit has been charged with kidnapping and assaulting a 51-year-old woman in June.
The Wayne County prosecutor announced the charges Tuesday against Deangelo Martin. It's the second sexual assault case against him while police continue to investigate the deaths of three women whose bodies were found in vacant homes earlier this year.
The 34-year-old Martin hasn't been charged with the killings , but Detroit's police chief says he sees similarities between the slayings .
Martin is expected to appear in court Wednesday. There was no immediate comment from his lawyer. Martin was ordered last week to stand trial in the stabbing and sexual assault of another woman in a different case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.