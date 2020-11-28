Food banks in West Michigan say they’re distributing 22 percent more food this holiday season to families.
They say due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for many of these families, this is their first time they need help.
According to Feeding America, one in seven children in michigan are fighting hunger.
A Feeding America analysis says more than 50 million Americans will experience food insecurity in 2020, that’s up from a projection of 35 million before the pandemic.
Many households that experience food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and need to rely on their local food banks and local organizations for help.
Juliana Ludema with Feeding America West Michigan says food pantries are hosting drive thru pickups and mobile shopping to keep people safe.
She says many people on the edge of poverty were pushed over during the covid-19 pandemic.
“A lot of those people probably are finding themselves in that situation for the first time and especially perhaps it’s because people in their early 20s or 30s,” Ludema said. “They might be lower in seniority at jobs, so they might have been losing jobs and then of course they often have children, which is potentially rising child hunger.”
If you or someone you know are in need of food assistance, you can go to Feeding America’s website type in your zip code to find a local food bank near you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.