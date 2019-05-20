The Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce has received $185,334 from multiple organizations and individuals to support business, teen job preparedness, economic development and afterschool programming in Genesee County.
Donors include the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The funding will support counseling and technical assistance to local companies interested in doing business with local, state and federal governments.
It will also support business attraction and retention activities led by the Flint & Genesee Chamber, and three of the Chamber’s youth and teen-related programs.
