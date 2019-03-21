The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday four more cases of measles in Oakland County.
There are three other cases being investigated as well.
A list of locations where people may have been exposed is available here.
The recent outbreak follows a travel-related measles case reported last week.
“Measles is in the community and highly contagious,” said Oakland County Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford.
Measles is a highly contagious illness spread by direct contact and through the air.
“If symptoms develop, do not visit your doctor or emergency room unless you call ahead so they can take precautions to prevent exposer to other individuals,” Stafford said.
Stafford said anyone believes they may have been exposed can still get a vaccination as it is effective within 72 hours of exposure.
The measles virus can live for up to two hours in places visited by an infected person. Symptoms of the illness can show up anywhere from 7 to 14 days after exposure but can take up to 21 days to emerge.
Symptoms of the illness include high fevers, cough, runny nose and a red raised rash beginning on the face.
The health department warns that anyone who is at high risk or doesn’t know their vaccination status should get the vaccine.
People at high risk include women who are pregnant and people whose immune systems are weakened.
The virus is vaccine preventable, and measles vaccine is available through most healthcare providers.
