Safety on the ice is a concern as more people venture out onto the water. The amount of people taking up ice fishing this year is up considerably.
"It's unbelievable how many new fishermen we have in, 30 to 35 percent new fisherman this year than we've ever had," said Chuckie Militello, owner of Chuckie's Bait & Tackle.
Seaman Jacob Tempest of the United States Coast guard said it's the most he's seen in three years.
"You can go any given day and see a line of 20 come down the river into the bay," Tempest said.
Militello said that number is only going to go up this week following snow accumulation.
"You'll have more people out this weekend," Militello said.
With new fishermen comes concerns of whether or not they're educating themselves on ice safety.
"Yeah, it's a concern," Militello said.
Militello said before anyone goes out onto the ice, they need to have ice spikes. The spikes hang over shoulders and if the person falls into the ice, they can use them to climb out. Along with ice spikes, he said a harness, life jacket, and flares are crucial.
"Please don't go out alone. Always bring a friend. Sometimes you don't have the strength to get out, and that friend is going to save your life," Militello said.
