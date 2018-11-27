A Mid-Michigan woman is fighting for her life from a potentially deadly medical condition.
She turned to GoFundMe to help pay for the life-saving surgery.
It’s a trend that’s growing across the country – people who desperately need medical attention are going to GoFundMe to cover the exorbitant cost.
“She’s watching her friends going out and accomplish things and she just feels like, ‘oh my gosh. Where is my life going,’” said Jennifer Kanary, mother.
Mariah Lonsway’s life has been turned upside down. The 19-year-old has been forced to give up school, work, and everything else to spend most of her time in bed.
“Between the pain and the fatigue, she’s in bed on an average day 18 to 20 hours,” Kanary said.
Lonsway has a tumor on her brain and intra-cranial pressure, a serious condition that can kill among her many symptoms – severe headaches, tremors and impaired vision.
Her family expects the risky surgery required to remove her tumor will not be covered full by insurance. Add on travel costs and the family expects to end up with a very large bill. That’s why they turned to GoFundMe.
“The thing that started us on the GoFundMe path is that there isn’t a surgeon in our state that can do the surgery,” Kanary said.
The campaign is just shy of $8,000 for Lonsway’s medical expenses.
Just this week, a West Michigan woman used it to raise $28,000 for a heart transplant after being turned down for lack of money.
Steven Berkshire, a professor of health administration at Central Michigan University, said many families face a hard truth when they tap their insurance.
“Many of the insurance plans don’t pay 100 percent,” Berkshire said.
He expects little to change in coming years.
“I think we’re in for it for the long term,” he said.
For Lonsway’s family, the existence of GoFundMe gives them hope she can someday return to a normal life.
“She feels like definitely within a year she should be back on the right path again after the surgery happens,” Kanary said.
