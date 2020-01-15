In 2019 the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (ASPCA) poison control center reported a 765% increase in calls about animals investigating marijuana over the same period the year before. The pet poison helpline reported a more than 400% increase in marijuana related calls in the last six years.
The numbers come as no surprise to Battle Creek Veterinarian Dr. Ron Van Ryswyk. "Ten years ago we might get a dog, maybe a dog a month, and that was usually a dog that belonged to some college kids. We see it now at least once a week."
The American Veterinary Medical Association say the spike can, in part, be attributed to the trend of states like Michigan legalizing marijuana, both medically and recreationally. Dr. Van Ryswyk agrees. "One, it's more accepted. Two, that stigma is gone that people will admit it to you. It used to be that once someone came in with that dog and you suspected those symptoms, you had to say, ok, I'm not going to the police. Now people come through the door and they say the dog ate the cookies."
The biggest problem, according to Dr. Van Ryswyk says, is the growing popularity of edibles. And dogs, love sweets.
Edibles usually have a higher concentration of THC, which Dr. Van Ryswyk says impacts dogs a lot more than it affects people.
The most common symptoms are agitation, drooling, and dribbling urine. Less common symptoms include vomiting and seizures.
"They can consume enough to die. It's really rare," added Dr. Van Ryswyk. He says to practice common sense, keep the product locked up and away from pets. And if they do get into it, contact your vet and be honest.
"If we know what it is, we can take care of it, and there's probably very little chance of anything dire happening."
