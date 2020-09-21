The Michigan Department of Treasury said Michiganders seeking to return bottles and cans will soon have more options when redeeming their deposits.
According to the department, all grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations, and retailers with reverse vending machines must reopen their bottle return facilities on Monday, Oct. 5.
Phase two of Michigan’s Reestablished Bottle Deposit Return Program begins on October 5, 2020.
The department of treasury said all retailers re-opening their bottle return facilities must ensure that the facilities comply with the state-mandated safety protocols and restrictions.
Also, retailers may take any or all the following steps at their discretion:
- Limit the number of beverage containers that may be returned by a single individual per day to a deposit refund amount of $25, as outlined in state law.
- Establish special or limited hours of operation for return facilities.
- Limit the number of available and operating reverse vending machines.
- Periodically close return facilities as needed for cleaning and supply management.
- Implement other procedures or restrictions as necessary to promote safety, efficiency, or both.
Treasury officials said 75 percent of the money collected from recycled bottles or cans will automatically be deposited into the state’s Cleanup and Redevelopment Trust Fund and 25 percent is returned to the retailers.
For more information on phase two of the bottle return program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.