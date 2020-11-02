COVID-19 cases are rising in the classroom.
Midland Public Schools is reporting 235 students and staff are under quarantine, while 14 are confirmed positive.
Stacy Miller’s two children attend Midland Public Schools. They have had good experiences attending in person.
“They do best with the face-to-face instruction. So we were happy it was an option. And we were happy to follow the protocols. They have shields at their desks. They’re sanitizing their desks. They’re wearing their masks. It’s all taken very seriously,” Miller said.
But there is a dilemma too. Positive cases are soaring across the state, causing some districts to switch to virtual learning, like Owosso Public Schools.
On Monday, Saginaw Public Schools voted to keep students online only for the rest of the semester.
“It’s good for the public to know that we were true to our word. If the numbers got worse, we would go back to this. And it was always about the safety of our children and our teachers,” said Jason Thompson, with Saginaw Public Schools.
