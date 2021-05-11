More than 1,000 formerly certified educators want to get back into the classroom to help out with the state's teacher shortage, according to state superintendent Michael Rice.
Since the Welcome Back Proud Michigan Education campaign started two weeks ago, 1,063 formerly certified teachers have expressed interest to the Michigan Department of Education in becoming recertified.
“Former teachers often have a profound passion for educating our children, and we were confident that many would want to return if given the opportunity,” Rice said. “We are encouraged by the response so far and welcome others who want to explore the possibility of teaching and inspiring our children again.”
The campaign is encouraging formerly certified educators to find a full-time teaching position by working with a school district. The MDE made a process to reduce or eliminate barriers to help those get back into the profession.
The MDE has reached out to 36,500 formerly certified educators and is working with local school districts and education labor organizations to welcome back former teachers.
“We look forward to connecting more school districts with former educators wanting to return to classrooms,” Rice said. “We expect that more districts will soon begin to participate as there is a growing consciousness of the availability of teachers who have an interest in returning to the profession.”
Educators will typically need 150 hours of additional professional development to recertify. By allowing districts to waive all or some of these hours for educators whose certificates expired, the Welcome Back PME campaign is reducing or eliminating the required professional learning hours to recertify educators.
Participating school districts must request a waiver for each eligible educator. A teacher’s years of experience and the number of years since their certification expired will determine the level of flexibility and support.
For more information, visit the Welcome Back Proud Michigan Educators campaign website.
